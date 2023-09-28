ADVERTISEMENT
'Harry Potter' Actor Michael Gambon Known For Playing Dumbledore, Dies at 82

The 82-year-old actor was known for playing the role of Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter'.

Harry Potter actor, Michael Gambon, known for his role as Albus Dumbledore, died at 82 on Thursday, 28 September. The actor's death was confirmed by his family.

A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said:

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside."

Gambon was known for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight 'Harry Potter' films. His career spanned six decades and before portraying the iconic role he was a well known figure in the theatre circle. He last appeared on stage in 2012 in a London production of Samuel Beckett's play 'All That Fall'.

He had won four Baftas.

He was nominated for Emmy awards for his role as Mr Woodhouse in an adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma in 2010.

