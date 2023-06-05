Actor Gufi Paintal of Mahabharat Fame Passes Away

Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing Shakuni mama in the epic TV serial Mahabharat, died on Monday, 5 June. The veteran actor passed away at a hospital due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal confirmed.
He was 78 at the time of his passing. The veteran actor was admitted at a hospital in Andheri.
Hiten told PTI, "Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep."
Hiten went on to say, "He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable."
He had worked in shows like CID and Hello Inspector.
He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild.
