ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Gufi Paintal of Mahabharat Fame Passes Away

Actor Gufi Paintal is best known for playing Shakuni mama in the epic TV serial Mahabharat.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Gufi Paintal of Mahabharat Fame Passes Away
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing Shakuni mama in the epic TV serial Mahabharat, died on Monday, 5 June. The veteran actor passed away at a hospital due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was 78 at the time of his passing. The veteran actor was admitted at a hospital in Andheri.

Hiten told PTI, "Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep."

Hiten went on to say, "He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable."

He had worked in shows like CID and Hello Inspector.

He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild.

Also Read

Actor Sulochana Passes Away At 94 In Mumbai

Actor Sulochana Passes Away At 94 In Mumbai

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Mahabharata 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×