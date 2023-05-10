'It'll Be a 10-Part Film': SS Rajamouli On His Dream Project 'Mahabharata'

Earlier, Rajamouli revealed that he will give his own spin to the original Mahabharata and will only decide the cast of the film once he completes the script.

Speaking about the same, the Baahubali filmmaker told a leading entertainment portal, "If I get to the point of making Mahabharat, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharat that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film."

"The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you’ve seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my own way. Mahabharata (story) will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced, and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added," Rajamouli added.