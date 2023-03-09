Actor-Filmmaker Satish Kaushik Passes Away at the Age of 66
The news of Satish Kaushik's demise was shared by his friend and actor Anupam Kher.
Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on early Thursday morning, 9 March. The news of his demise was shared by his friend and actor Anupam Kher.
“I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!” Kher tweeted.
The 66-year-old actor was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness, Kher said.
"He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Kher told news agency PTI.
Topics: Satish Kaushik
