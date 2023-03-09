Actor-Filmmaker Satish Kaushik Passes Away at the Age of 66

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on early Thursday morning, 9 March. The news of his demise was shared by his friend and actor Anupam Kher.

“I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!” Kher tweeted.