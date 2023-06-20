'God Has Taken His Time To Make Him Perfect': Rashmika Mandanna On Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The highly anticipated film is all set to release on 11 August. Rashmika took to her social media account to talk about her experience shooting for the film and what it was like working with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor.
She took to Instgaram to write, "20/6/2023. Dear diary. Today.. hmm no actually last night I had night shoot and I just wrapped up and I am back in Hyderabad and tonight I start work on Pushpa 2 (laughing emoji). But first I wanted to say a few things about how much I loved working on the sets of #Animal (red heart emoji). Initially na.. the film came so suddenly to me, was really surprising but I was extremely extremely excited for Animal Cz of course I wanted to work with the whole team."
She added, "I think I've shot for about 50 days now for this film.. and now that it's over, I am starting to feel one big void. I absolutely loved working with my boys to the extent that they have and will always have a special place in my heart. The whole team are such darlings ya.. everyone who I worked with on set are so professional and yet so kind-hearted and I in fact kept mentioning to them that I would've loveeeed to work with them for 1000 more times and I'd still be so happy."
She opened up about working with the director, "So 1st @sandeepreddy.vanga is awesome- everyone knows that he is so obsessed with his craft and character creation that the clarity he comes with for all the scenes and also the freedom he gives to artists is just absolutely amazing. 'My acting or performance depends directly & entirely on the director' is something I think you now know and so tomorrow if people like what they see of me in Animal - all credit goes to whom you know."
Adding that she had a great time working with Ranbir, "Rkaaaaaay. I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor, I was a super nervous but my god!! - Our little secret.. god has really taken his time to make him perfect ya..Brilliant actor (green check mark emoji) Amaaaaazing human - (green check mark emoji) Everything else - (green check mark emoji) Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya..I only wish the best for him for life and woahhhh...wait! Haveeeee to say this, RK in Animal is (bomb emoji)."
She concluded, "I don't think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming soonnnn.. I am super duper excited for the team. Amit sir has made it so easy for us to perform with Sir's lighting's and all, loved it. I got to work with @anilskapoor sir also...he's also been so nice to me.. Animal team.. they rock ya. I love them.. I loved every day that I shot with them. They are special to me. Big bigger biggest hugs to all of them. I hope I get to spend more time with the team but if I don't .. at least you will know how special they are to me.. every word I've said here I meant it. I want to tell the team - 'Thank you for being so awesome'."
The pre-teaser for the film was also released recently. Take a look:
Animal also stars Anil Kapoor in a lead role. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film promises to be a high-octane action drama.
