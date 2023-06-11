Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Film Promises To Be a High-Octane Action Drama

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is known for making Kabir Singh. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on 11 August.

In the video, we see some action-packed sequences that is being spearheaded by Ranbir Kapoor's character. A crowd of masked people are out to get him and it seems that Kapoor is more than capable to go against an army of men. Moroever, a song is being played on the backdrop which is adding to the intensity of the sequence.

Take a look at the teaser here: