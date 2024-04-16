Firing Outside Salman's House: Who Are The Accused & What Was Their Motive?

Police Inspector Sandeep Singh Chudasama of Local Crime Branch, Bhuj, told The Quint, "There is a Mata No Madh temple in the Dayapar police station area of ​​Kutch. Both the accused were hiding there and they were arrested at around 1:30 am on Monday."

The police officer added, "It's Navaratri, so people come to the temple throughout the night. Gupta and Pal were hiding in the temple on 15 April. We tracked their mobile phone location, after which two teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch and Bhuj Crime Branch went to the temple and arrested them."