'Our Family Is Taken Aback': Arbaaz Khan On Firing Outside Salman's Residence

Actor Arbaaz Khan took to social media on 15 April to share a statement on behalf of his family after a shooting incident took place outside his actor-brother Salman Khan's Bandra residence Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai.

On 14 April, two men reportedly from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, arrived on a motorcycle and fired five rounds in the air outside Khan's Bandra home.

Calling the incident 'disturbing and unnerving', Arbaaz wrote on Instagram, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously."