Men Who Fired At Salman's Home Are From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Police Sources

A CCTV footage showed two men firing in the direction of Salman Khan's residence.

The two men who were captured on CCTV firing gunshots outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai on Sunday (14 April) are suspected to be from Haryana's Gurugram and belong to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, police sources told NDTV. The report also states that one of the accused, identified as Vishal, is associated with Bishnoi gang member Rohit Godara, known for his involvement in a number of crimes.

Police sources told NDTV that Vishal is wanted in connection with the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal.

The CCTV footage revealed that both the accused wore caps and carried backpacks. The clip also showed them firing in the direction of Salman's residence. The police have said that both the suspects have left the city and are on the run.

Following the gunfire incident, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol claimed responsibility in an online post, describing it as a "preview" and issuing a warning to the actor.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reportedly reached out to Salman, offering support.

