Fans Petition for Sushant's Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home on 14 June. Things took a turn when an FIR was filed in Patna on a complaint by Sushant's family against his partner Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. On 14 August, two months into the tragic incident, celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra have also called for a CBI probe into the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career starring in secondary and lead roles in Ekta Kapoor’s television serials, where he made a name for himself. He made his Hindi cinema debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che! in 2013. He acted in several successful movies since then such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore. His last movie, Dil Bechara, released on 24 July this year.