Varun, Kriti, Parineeti Call for CBI Probe Into Sushant's Death
Sushant's family has been demanding a CBI investigation into the actor's death.
It's been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and an investigation is on regarding the circumstances in which he took the step. On 13 August, one of Sushant's sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to Instagram to demand a CBI inquiry. She also called for an "unbiased investigation" into her brother's death and urged everyone to stand together.
Shweta also put out another post on the 14th, asking everyone to be a part of a global prayer for Sushant. "t has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant", she wrote.
Now, a number of Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to extend support to Shweta. In his Instagram story Varun Dhawan wrote, "#CBIforSSR".
Sushant's friend and co-star Kriti Sanon wrote on Instagram, "I pray that the Truth comes out soon.. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure.. I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it's investigated without any political agenda, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! It's high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR".
Parineeti Chopra, Sanjana Sanghi, Siddhant Chaturvedi and celebrity manager Rohini Iyer also called for a CBI probe.
Sushant Singh Rajput's former partner and actor Ankita Lokhande, who has been quite vocal about her support for his family, posted a video on Instagram joining the campaign.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June. Things took a turn when an FIR was filed in Patna against his partner Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by Sushant's father.
