With Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise rendering everyone speechless in Bollywood, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share a week-old conversation with the actor.Ekta re-shared the memory on Twitter along with a screenshot of Sushant’s comment on her Instagram post, that featured clips between the late actor and his co-star Ankita Lokhande from the sets of Pavitra Rishta.Speechless: Akshay, Ajay Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput’s DemiseEkta’s Instagram post mentioned that initially the creators were hesitant to cast the Chhichhore actor as the show’s male lead, but it was she who had convinced them. To which Sushant had replied, “And I’m forever grateful to you ma’am”. (sic)Sharing the memory, Ekta tweeted, “Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby! (sic)“.Sushant had died by suicide at his Mumbai residence. He was 34.I Blame Myself For Not Being in Touch: Karan on Sushant’s Death We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.