The sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shocked everyone in the film fraternity. His PK co-actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the two from the film and wrote a heartbreaking note for Sushant.Calling him ‘young and brilliant’, Anushka wrote, “Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace.”Kiara Advani, who worked with Sushant in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, also expressed her shock over the news. “Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushants family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can’t believe this.. gone too too soon,” she wrote.His co-actor from Netflix’s Drive, Jacqueline Fernandes shared a video of the two where they are seen rehearsing for a dance performance. “I will always remember you this way.. hard working, caring, intelligent and full of passion,” she captioned the video.Vaani Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who starred in Shhudh Desi Romance with Sushant, couldn’t believe the news and expressed it on Instagram. Vaani wrote, “Still in disbelief and shock. I have known you as a happy & funny person. I wish I could do something to change this. I am going to miss you.”Actor Naveen Polishetty, who worked with Sushant in Chichhore, said, “I have just received a call about Sushant's death. I am extremely heartbroken. I met him on the sets of Chhichhore . He did not make me feel like it was my first film and by the end of the film he became like a brother to me. The manner in which we have lost him is extremely shocking. I feel numb at this point and not in a position to talk more . I really wish he finds peace.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.