Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Sunday, 14 June. He had played the role of MS Dhoni in his the cricketer's biography. Rajput also played the lead role in Kai Po Che.Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Manoj Kumar confirmed the news to The Quint. According to primary information, he was suffering from depression and was following Sri Sri Ravishankar's Art of Living to cope up with it. Sources add that no suicide note has been found from his residence.Recently, his former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide by jumping off a building at Mumbai's Malad. Disha had also worked with Fukrey actor Varun Sharma. Mourning the demise, Sushant wrote on his Instagram story, "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace".SriSushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che, after front lining the Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta. He was last seen with Jacqueline Fernandes in the Netflix original Drive. Many political personalities have taken to Twitter to mourn the actor's demise. Captain Amarinder Singh, CM of Punjab, tweeted, "Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time."Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra and Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani too shared their grief on social media.