Diljit Reacts as US Secretary of State Speaks About America's Love For Him

Diljit shared the video on Instagram, with the flags of India and America in the caption.

Harris and Blinken hosted a luncheon for Modi at the State Department as the Prime Minister is currently in Washington on a state visit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

"The US-India partnership is stronger than ever. Together, our nations will shape the future as we work to create a more prosperous, secure, and healthy world. The partnership between the United States and India is one of the most important of the 21st century, and this visit will take our partnership to the next level — from space to defence, to emerging technology and supply chains," Harris' office had tweeted.