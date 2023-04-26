ADVERTISEMENT

Video: Diljit Dosanjh's Desi Swag Is Why He Is The Internet's Favorite

Diljit Dosanj recently became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella Music Festival.

Published
1 min read

Let's cut to the chase: Diljit Dosanjh has been straight up killing it, lately! With the 2023 Coachella Music Festival coming to an end, the singer-actor became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the festival.

With him putting Punjabi representation on the global map, fans have been hailing him as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all time). But this is not the first time his desi swag has made him the Internet's favorite.

From hilarious conversations with virtual assistant Alexa to getting a lot of us through the lockdown with his hysterical cooking tutorials, Diljit paaji is proof that Punjabi humor is peak comedy!

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Also Read

'Don't Spread Fake News': Diljit Dosanjh to Trolls On His Coachella Comment

Topics:  Diljit Dosanjh   Coachella   Coachella 2023 

