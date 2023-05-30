Chamkila Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh's Film Revisits the Life of Amar Singh Chamkila

The first teaser of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming musical drama Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is finally out. The film revisits the life of Punjab's most influential singer, Amar Singh Chamkila, also known as the 'Elvis of Punjab', who was killed at the age of 27.
Sharing the first teaser of the film with fans, Netflix captioned the post, "Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai (The name that has ruled over your mind and heart is now here for you to witness). Watch the untold story of Punjab’s highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix!
Have a look at it here:
The teaser features Diljit in a never-before-seen look, without his turban. It presents Chamkila's character as the highest-record-selling artist, who at a very young age.
Parineeti essays the role of Chamkila's partner, Amarjyot Kaur, in the film, who was also killed in the infamous 1988 assassination, which remains unsolved to date.
Chamkila will premiere on Netflix in 2024.
