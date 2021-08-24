Case Filed Against Ranveer Singh's 'Anniyan' Remake Director Shankar
Producer Aascar Ravichandran has claimed that the Anniyan Hindi remake is being made without his consent.
Tamil producer Aascar Ravichandran has filed a case against producer Jayantilal Gada and director Shankar regarding the remake of Anniyan, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, as per a report by The Indian Express. The report states that Ravichandran has alleged that the remake was announced without his knowledge.
He had earlier raised the issue with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC). In an interview Ravichandran had stated that the film cannot be made without his consent. "I own the copyright of the film and no other person has the right over it”. He added that Anniyan is his movie, as he had hired Shankar to write and direct it.
Shankar has refuted the allegations. The director has stated that he is “absolutely entitled to exploit the same in any manner I deem fit”. He has added that the SIFCC has pledged its support to him, advising him to wait as they speak to the film association in Mumbai.
Earlier too, Shankar had issued a statement after Ravichandran sent him a letter claiming copyright violations. "In the absence of any assignment in writing from me, there can be no basis whatsoever to even assert that the 'storyline' vests with you. This reply is issued without prejudice, and to clarify the actual situation of me as a director and writer being subject to such avaricious and illegal claims to needlessly attempt to jeopardise my future projects", he had said.
The Hindi remake will have Ranveer play the role originally essayed by Vikram. The yet-to-be-titled project will be produced by Jayantilal Gada and the movie is scheduled to go on floors in mid 2022.
