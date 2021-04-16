Attempt to Jeopardise My Projects: Shankar to 'Anniyan' Producer
The Hindi remake of Anniyan, to be directed by Shankar, has landed in trouble.
On 14 April Ranveer Singh announced that he will be starring in the Bollywood remake of the hit Tamil film Anniyan, to be directed by filmmaker S. Shankar. Immediately after, the Tamil film's producer Viswanathan Ravichandran sent a letter to Shankar claiming copyright violations.
Now, denying Ravichandran's allegations, Shankar has issued a statement saying, "Everyone associated with the movie was aware that the script and storyline belongs exclusively to me and, in fact, the movie was released with the tag: Story, Screenplay and Direction by Shankar. I have not assigned in writing any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit. As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances," reported news agency PTI.
In his letter, Ravichandran claimed that he had bought the full rights of the story from late scriptwriter Sujatha Rangarajan. Responding to this Shankar added, "He (Sujatha) was not involved in the script, screenplay or characterisation in any manner, and there is no scope beyond his engagement as a dialogue writer. Given that the script vests with me, I am absolutely entitled to exploit the same in any manner I deem fit."
Shankar also said that Ravichandran's allegations were an attempt to jeopardise his future projects.
"In the absence of any assignment in writing from me, there can be no basis whatsoever to even assert that the 'storyline' vests with you. This reply is issued without prejudice, and to clarify the actual situation of me as a director and writer being subject to such avaricious and illegal claims to needlessly attempt to jeopardise my future projects."Shankar, filmmaker
The Hindi remake will have Ranveer play the role originally essayed by Vikram. The yet-to-be-titled project will be produced by Jayantilal Gada and the movie is scheduled to go on floors in mid 2022.
(With inputs from PTI)
