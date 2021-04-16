Attempt to Jeopardise My Projects: Shankar to 'Anniyan' Producer

On 14 April Ranveer Singh announced that he will be starring in the Bollywood remake of the hit Tamil film Anniyan, to be directed by filmmaker S. Shankar. Immediately after, the Tamil film's producer Viswanathan Ravichandran sent a letter to Shankar claiming copyright violations.

Now, denying Ravichandran's allegations, Shankar has issued a statement saying, "Everyone associated with the movie was aware that the script and storyline belongs exclusively to me and, in fact, the movie was released with the tag: Story, Screenplay and Direction by Shankar. I have not assigned in writing any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit. As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances," reported news agency PTI.