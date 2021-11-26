Can't Wait to be a Parent to a Child Through Adoption: Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker has said that she wants to adopt a child. In an interview with mid-day, the actor said she has registered as a Prospective Adoptive Parent with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

Swara, who visited an orphanage in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun in March, said she had been thinking about adopting a child for some time, but recently arrived at the decision. "As per the UNICEF, there are more than 2.9 crore orphan children in India. Less than 5 lakh of them are in orphanages. These are staggering numbers. Also, as per the Juvenile Justice [Care and Protection of Children] Act 2015, once these orphans turn 18, the State abandons their care. That means they are on the street", Swara told mid-day.