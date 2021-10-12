SRK Mein Hindustan: Neeraj Ghaywan, Swara Bhasker Share Akhil Katyal’s Poem
Akhil Katyal had shared a poem as tribute for Shah Rukh Khan and his many roles over the years.
Akhil Katyal's poem celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's many roles in cinema and the support he has been receiving from his fans went viral on social media. Others from the industry, including Neeraj Ghaywan and Swara Bhasker, have shared and appreciated the piece.
Neeraj Ghaywan shared the poem with lyrics from the title song of Dil Se, “Bandhan Hai Rishton Mein Kaaton Ki Taarein Hain Patthar Ke Darwaaze Deewaarein Belein Phir Bhi Ugti Hain Aur Guchchhe Bhi Khilte Hain Aur Chalte Hain Afsaane Kirdaar Bhi Milte Hain Vo Rishtey Dil Dil Dil Thay” Love you @iamsrk."
Swara Bhasker also shared the piece on social media. Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon wrote, "Yassss …how beautifully n aptly put… ek Shahrukh mein poora Hindustan basta hai! Red heart @iamsrk."
Akhil Katyal's poem read, "Wo kabhi Rahul hai, kabhi Raj Kabhi Charlie toh kabhi Max Surinder bhi wo, Harry bhi wo Devdas bhi our Veer bhi Ram, Mohan, Kabir bhi Wo Amar hai, Samar hai Rizwan, Raees, Jehangir bhi. (Sometimes he is Rahul, sometimes Raj, sometimes Charlie, and sometimes Max. He is Surinder, Harry, Devdas, Veer, Ram, Mohan, Kabir too. He is Amar, Rizwan, Raees, and Jehangir as well.)”’
The poem continued, “Shayad isliye kuch logon ke halak mein fasta hai, Ki ek Shahrukh mein pura Hindustan basta hai. (Maybe that’s why he bothers some people, because all of Hindustan resides in Shah Rukh Khan.)”
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was denied bail for the third time in the Mumbai drugs case during a hearing on 11 October. His bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Several celebrities supported Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan after Aryan's arrest. Hansal Mehta had said that it's 'disrespectful and unfair' to come to conclusions before the law takes its course. Others including Hrithik Roshan, Shashi Tharoor, and Pooja Bhatt also extended their support for the family.
