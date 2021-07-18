Britney Spears Refuses to Perform Again While Father Controls Career
Britney Spears also added that she feels betrayed by her support system.
Singer Britney Spears has refused to perform again while her father has control over career and what she 'wears, does, or thinks'. She also added that the 13 year conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears "killed her dreams".
In a lengthy Instagram post, Britney wrote, "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think."
"I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand."Britney Spears, Instagram
Adding that her support system hurt her deeply, she wrote, "And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!! I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"
"This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time!"Britney Spears, Instagram
Jamie Spears has sole control over Britney Spears' estate which amounts to almost $60 million. He took over the court-appointed conservatorship after Britney's public breakdown in 2008 but Britney has since then tried to remove him from the conservatorship.
Earlier in July, Britney had told a Los Angeles judge that she was "extremely scared" of her dad. In an explosive 24-minute testimony in June, Britney had called the conservatorship "abusive". She also won the right to hire her own lawyer and federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart now represents the singer.
A documentary made on Britney Spears, titled Framing Britney Spears, was nominated for two Emmy awards and brought the whole story to light. Several fans and celebrities have spoken about Britney's conservatorship, using the hashtag #FreeBritney.
The next court hearing is on 29 September in Los Angeles.
