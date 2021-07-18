Britney Spears Refuses to Perform Again While Father Controls Career

Jamie Spears has sole control over Britney Spears' estate which amounts to almost $60 million. He took over the court-appointed conservatorship after Britney's public breakdown in 2008 but Britney has since then tried to remove him from the conservatorship.

Earlier in July, Britney had told a Los Angeles judge that she was "extremely scared" of her dad. In an explosive 24-minute testimony in June, Britney had called the conservatorship "abusive". She also won the right to hire her own lawyer and federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart now represents the singer.

A documentary made on Britney Spears, titled Framing Britney Spears, was nominated for two Emmy awards and brought the whole story to light. Several fans and celebrities have spoken about Britney's conservatorship, using the hashtag #FreeBritney.

The next court hearing is on 29 September in Los Angeles.