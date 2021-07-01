Judge Denies Spears' Request to Remove Father From Conservatorship

They Should Be in Jail: Britney Spears' Testimony

During her testimony, Britney recalled that she was put on very heavy medication which she believes could be detrimental to her health. "Not only did my father not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad," she said.

She added that her father had complete control over her finances and life, and she had no privacy. She believes that everyone who played a role in her ordeal, including her father, should be in jail.