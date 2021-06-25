Don't Want People to Think My Life is Perfect: Britney Spears
After urging a court to end her conservatorship, Britney Spears took to Instagram to address her fans.
After years of being near silent, US pop singer Britney Spears finally challenged her father's conservatorship, urged a judge to put an end to the controversial guardianship that has given Jamie Spears control of his daughter's affairs since 2008.
After the emotional court appearance, Britney shared an Instagram post, 'apologising' to her fans for 'pretending to be OK the past two years."
Her post is a note appended to a quote on reading fairy tales to children, attributed to Albert Einstein.
Britney started by writing, "I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok".
She added, "I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week… you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light".
Britney continued by writing that Instagram has helped her 'have a cool outlet'. "Believe it or not pretending that I'm OK has actually helped so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you're going through hell, I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence, existence and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey, it worked. So I've decided to start reading more fairy tales."
In her 20-minute address in court this week, Britney said that she wanted to sue her family and also alleged that she was 'abused' by a previous therapist.
Britney Spears, who has two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline, has been the subject of #FreeBritney campaign launched by her fans, wherein they have argued that the star should be allowed to have control over her life and make her own decisions.
