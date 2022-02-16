Tragedy Was Bappi Lahiri Losing His Voice After Contracting COVID: B Subhash
B Subhash recalls working with Bappi Lahiri in films like Disco Dancer.
Filmmaker B Subhash and Bappi Lahiri's association goes a long way. From 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar' to 'Jimmy Jimmy', most songs from Subhash's films remain memorable, thanks to Lahiri.
As the world mourns the legendary singer-composer's demise, B Subhash fondly remembers working with Lahiri. He tells The Quint, "Bappi Lahiri was a part of my life and career. Our relationship is more than 40 years. We started working together in Taqdeer Ka Badshah. Bappi da was new at that time. After that we teamed up for a number of movies, including Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Aandhi-Toofan, Commando. He changed the music scene in Hindi films".
Subhash recalls the time Kishore Kumar was supposed to sing 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' from Disco Dancer.
"We were supposed to record 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' at a studio in Cuff Parade. Kishore Kumar had been brought on board to lend his voice. He came to the studio, but sadly the lift wasn't working. Since Kishore da had a heart problem, he said he won't be able to climb the stairs. He asked us to do a scratch and said he would dub later. I asked Bappi da to record the scratch, and when I listened to it I couldn't believe how good it was. Even Kishore da loved it, and the song became a huge hit across the world".B Subhash, Filmmaker
He adds, "Bappi da had such a lovely voice, he could transform any song. His demise is such a great loss for the music industry. He was so full of life, laughing and cracking jokes. Bappi da would never say no to work. He would do several recordings through the day as he didn't want producers to incur any losses. I don't remember any other singer doing that".
Subhash also tells that the biggest tragedy is Bappi Lahiri losing his voice after contracting COVID last year.
"The tragedy is that he lost his voice after being diagnosed with COVID".B Subhash
Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 on Tuesday.
