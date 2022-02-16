Tragedy Was Bappi Lahiri Losing His Voice After Contracting COVID: B Subhash

Filmmaker B Subhash and Bappi Lahiri's association goes a long way. From 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar' to 'Jimmy Jimmy', most songs from Subhash's films remain memorable, thanks to Lahiri.

As the world mourns the legendary singer-composer's demise, B Subhash fondly remembers working with Lahiri. He tells The Quint, "Bappi Lahiri was a part of my life and career. Our relationship is more than 40 years. We started working together in Taqdeer Ka Badshah. Bappi da was new at that time. After that we teamed up for a number of movies, including Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Aandhi-Toofan, Commando. He changed the music scene in Hindi films".