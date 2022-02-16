ADVERTISEMENT

Bappi Lahiri's Last Recorded Song Was This Track From 'Baaghi 3'

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bappi Lahiri passed away on 15 February.</p></div>
i

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday (15 February) evening at the age of 69.

As we remember the Disco King and his priceless contribution to Hindi cinema, let's take a look at the last song he recorded when he was healthy. Lahiri had last worked on the Baaghi 3 song 'Bhankas', featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read

‘Lost Another Gem’: Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar & Others on Bappi Lahiri’s Death

‘Lost Another Gem’: Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar & Others on Bappi Lahiri’s Death
ADVERTISEMENT

'Bhankas' is a remix of Lahiri's song 'Ek Aankh Maru Toh' from the 1984 film Tohfa. The revamped version has been composed by Tanishq Bagchi, while Bappi da, Dev Negi and Jonita Gandhi lent their voices. The original song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

Bappi Lahiri was being treated for multiple illnesses. He had tested positive for COVID in April last year.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×