RIP Bappi Lahiri, India’s ‘Disco King’ and Composer With a Midas Touch

After the film’s success, India’s ‘Disco King’ was on a roll and went on to compose some of his most popular tracks like ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Hari Om Hari, and ‘Rambha Ho’.

When one thinks of the star composer, one is bound to think of gold- he had said on several occasions that gold was lucky for him. “Abhi ye trademark hogaya hai all over the world - Bappi means Gold. Main agar gold chupa ke rakhta hu toh kuch log puchte hai - Are you Bappi Lahiri?” Bappi told Times Now Digital.

However, he once considered giving away some of his gold adornments to Michael Jackson. Recalling an anecdote, Bappi told The Indian Express that his mother had first given him a gold necklace after Zakhmee’s success and then his wife gifted him two necklaces, one with a ‘B’ locket and one with a Ganapati.

Jackson seemingly took a liking to the latter and he was such a huge fan that he considered giving Jackson the necklace. However, gold was his ‘lucky charm’ he believed and who wants to part with luck?

As the decades rolled by and the Internet became a household staple, Bappi Lahiri faced criticism for ‘copying’ foreign tracks and he never shied away from the accusations. In an interview with Aaj Tak he claimed that copying tracks was an industry tradition; that even SD Burman and RD Burman copied music.