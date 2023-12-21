'Bigg Boss Telugu 7' Winner Pallavi Prashanth Arrested in Hyderabad: Report

In continuation of the report, the police have filed multiple cases against the involved, including Prashanth and his brother Manohar, who are listed as the primary accused (A1) and (A2), respectively.

Prashanth won a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7. Following the show's grand finale, a large crowd gathered outside the Annapurna Studio.

As per reports, Amardeep and his actor-wife Tejaswini's car was allegedly surrounded by Prashanth's fans when the couple was on their way home.

The situation escalated, allegedly resulting in the breaking of the car's windshield.

The authorities are also trying to identify the individuals involved in the act through CCTV footage and eyewitnesses.