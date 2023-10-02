Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: List of Confirmed Contestants; Check Latest Details

Bigg Boss Tamil is back with its upcoming season 7 for the fans who are waiting to watch it. It is important to note that the show’s star host Kamal Haasan will also be seen this season. The latest promo of the most-popular reality show states that this season the house and its rules have changed. So, the game is also set to change. Fans should take note of the latest announcements and stay informed about the reality show.
Bigg Boss fans are excited and waiting to know the new set of confirmed contestants. One should note that the Bigg Boss Tamil season 7 contestants are confirmed by now. You should take note of the latest details if you wish to watch the reality show. We have the names of the confirmed contestants for those who want to know.
Bigg Boss Tamil season 7: Contestants of Kamal Haasan's show
Here are the names of the contestants who will be seen in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 7 this time:
Raveena Daha
Raveena Daha became famous with her bold role as a sexual abuse survivor in Ratsasan. She is also famous on Instagram and has 1.7 million followers. She has acted in Tamil TV serials such as Poove Poochudava, Karaikkal Ammaiyar, Shanthi Nilaya, and Mouna Ragam Season 2.
Nivisha
Nivisha is a small-screen actress who is popular on Instagram. She has earlier worked in Vijay TV’s reality shows. She became famous through the Vijay TV serial Eeramaana Rojavae.
Ananya Rao
Ananya Rao is a famous Instagram celebrity who is known for her reels. She is also a Kuchupudi dancer. People got to know about her through the reality show IRL-In Real Love.
Maya Krishnan
Maya Krishnan is a model and an actress. She shot to fame with her small role as a sex worker in Vikram. She is also acting in Gautham Menon’s upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram.
Jovika Vijaykumar
Jovika Vijaykumar is the daughter of Vanitha Vijayakumar, contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. Jovika is a part of her mother's YouTube channel where she makes cooking videos.
Bava Chelladurai
Bava Chelladurai is a Tamil writer and he is popular for his story-narrating sessions in Thiruvenamalai. He has been associated with Tamil films like Jai Bhim, Joker, Walter, and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. He is also an activist who fights for Dalit issues.
Cool Suresh
Cool Suresh is known for his small roles like Kaakha Kaakha, Kadhal Azhivathillai, and Machi. He was in the news recently for forcing a garland on a host at the promo event of Mansoor Ali Khan’s film Sarakku.
Babloo aka Prithveeraj
Actor Babloo aka Prithveeraj is popular since the early 80's. He made his debut in 1979 with the film Naan Vazhavaipen. Currently, he is a fitness enthusiast and was a part of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie trailer.
Vishnu Vijay
Vishnu Vijay is a famous figure among the 90's kids. He played a recurring role in Vijay TV’s popular school drama Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. He also worked in Sathya Season 1, 2, Idhu SollaMarandha Kadhai, and Vera Maari Office.
Vichithra
Vichitra is a popular Tamil actress known for her glamorous roles in the 90s. She worked in films like Sathyaraj’s Amaidhi Padai and Rajinikanth’s Muthu. She stopped acting after the early 2000s.
Poornima Ravi
Poornima Ravi is popularly known as Araathi and Araathu Aandhi. She is a preeminent dancer, YouTuber, and actress in the Kollywood industry. She also plays a dominant role in Tamil YouTube entertainment channels, Araathi and Narikootam.
Pradeep Antony
Pradeep Antony is a rising star in the Tamil film industry and he has worked in films like Aruvi, DaDa, and Vaazh. He also aspires to excel as a storyteller in cinema.
Nixen
He is an actor, lyricist, and a rapper. Nixen has acted in the Thimiru Pudichavan film alongside Vijay Antony. He has also written album songs for famous artists.
Vinusha Devi
She is an actress, model, and a social media influencer. Vinusha made her debut in the Tamil film N4. She is popular for her talent, beauty, and chairsma.
Aishwarya
Aishwarya entered the Bigg Boss House earlier to support Amir in the freeze task. She is from Ooty and made a enchanting entry in the house this season.
Akshaya Udayakumar
Akshaya played a supporting role in "Love Today". She has entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house this season to grow in her career and pave the way for a brilliant future.
Manichandra
Manichandra is a renowned choreographer and dancer. He is known for his dance moves and vivacious energy.
Yugendran Vasudevan
Yugendran is a singer and an actor who has sung different songs. He has sung songs in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
