ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asha Bhosle to Celebrate Her 90th Birthday With Broadway-Style Concert in Dubai

Asha Bhosle turns 90 on 8 September.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Asha Bhosle to Celebrate Her 90th Birthday With Broadway-Style Concert in Dubai
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Music legend Asha Bhosle will celebrate her 90th birthday with a Broadway-style concert to be held in Dubai on 8 September. The singer will be performing her popular songs and also shaking a leg at the grand celebration amidst her fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the live show, Bhosle told The Indian Express in an interview, "I like doing extraordinary things. I decided to do a spectacular concert on my 90th birthday. I doubt if anyone in the world has achieved this feat. Music has been my life. It has given me so much. This birthday, however, is different. I shall be 90. I thought, what better way to turn 90 than to do a concert."

The veteran singer also gave her fans a sneak peak of her rehearsals for her birthday concert on social media, which is called 'Asha@90'. Sharing the behind-the-scenes video, Bhosle wrote, "Less then a month to go!! #8thSeptember #CocaColaArenaDubai."

Here, have a look:

Speaking about her career, Bhosle further told The Indian Express, "Initially, I had to face a lot of challenges. But then, that’s life. I faced all the difficulties head on and overcame them. This made me enjoy the good times even more.

"I no longer just sing a tune; I feel the notes surging through my veins. It’s almost like I see the music. It’s difficult to explain. One has to feel it to understand it, she added."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhosle has sung over 12,000 songs in her eight-decade-long career in the music industry. She made her debut at the age of ten with the 1943 Marathi film Majha Bal.

Some of her popular songs include 'Aaiye Meherbaan', 'Abhi Na Jai Chodkar', 'In Aankhon ki Masti', and 'Dum Maro Dum', among others.

Also Read

On Asha Bhosle's Birthday, a Look at Lata Mangeshkar's Priceless Gift For Her

On Asha Bhosle's Birthday, a Look at Lata Mangeshkar's Priceless Gift For Her

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  asha bhosle 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×