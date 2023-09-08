Asha Bhosle to Celebrate Her 90th Birthday With Broadway-Style Concert in Dubai

Speaking about the live show, Bhosle told The Indian Express in an interview, "I like doing extraordinary things. I decided to do a spectacular concert on my 90th birthday. I doubt if anyone in the world has achieved this feat. Music has been my life. It has given me so much. This birthday, however, is different. I shall be 90. I thought, what better way to turn 90 than to do a concert."

The veteran singer also gave her fans a sneak peak of her rehearsals for her birthday concert on social media, which is called 'Asha@90'. Sharing the behind-the-scenes video, Bhosle wrote, "Less then a month to go!! #8thSeptember #CocaColaArenaDubai."

