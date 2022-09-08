On Asha Bhosle's Birthday, a Look at Lata Mangeshkar's Priceless Gift For Her

In a promo for the show, Bhosle can be seen narrating one of her heartfelt memories of Mangeshkar. She said, "Around 5-6 months ago, Didi told me to ask for anything from her. I asked for one of her old sarees with her autograph on it."

The singer proceeded to stun everyone by presenting her special gift. Flaunting it in front of the camera, she added, "For me, this is more valuable than all the riches in the world."