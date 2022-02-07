‘Didi and I’: Asha Bhosle Shares Childhood Picture With Lata Mangeshkar
AR Rahman commented, "Adorable," under the picture of Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar.
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle shared a childhood picture with her sister, singer Lata Mangeshkar. She wrote, "Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I,” with a heart emoji. Shradhdha Kapoor’s brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor commented, “Love you, aaji.”
AR Rahman called the picture ‘adorable’. Hrithik Roshan and Shruti Haasan dropped heart emojis under the post.
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February due to multiple organ failure, weeks after she was hospitalised for COVID-related complications. Lata Mangeshkar was given a funeral with complete state honours. Asha Bhosle accompanied her mortal remains to Shivaji Park in Mumbai where she was laid to rest.
Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Bhagyashree visited the Mangeshkar residence to pay their respects. Shah Rukh Khan, Javed Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vidya Balan attended Lata Mangeshkar's last rites at Shivaji Park.
Lata was the eldest of five siblings. Her sisters Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Meena Khadikar are all singers and their brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar is a music director.
