Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Events: A Look At Themes, Dress Codes

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be hosting their grand pre-wedding celebrations from March 1-3 in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Politicians, industrialists, celebrities from across the world will participate in the festivities. As per reports, Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh will be performing in one of the events.

A digital invite has been shared by the hospitality team, which gives an idea about the events that will take place across the three days. “With hearts full of joy and excitement, we invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika at our home in Jamnagar. We look forward to having you with us to share in our joy, love, and laughter, and create memories that we’ll cherish forever,” reads the invite sent to the dignitaries.