Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities Begin With This Ceremony

Anant Ambani, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with the 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony at the Ambani family's farmhouse in Jamnagar.
The close-knit event saw the presence of all the Ambani women, including the soon-to-be bride Radhika, donning elegant pastel hues. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani, and Radhika opted for stunning lehengas designed by Anamika Khanna for this special occasion.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
0
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD