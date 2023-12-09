‘Has Joined the Classics’: Allu Arjun on Ranbir Kapoor’s Film ‘Animal'

Allu Arjun took to social media to shower his praises on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest film Animal. He wrote, “Animal, just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you’ve created. My deep respects to the highest level.”
He went on to congratulate the rest of the cast and the director, “Rashmika Mandanna, brilliant and magnetic! Dear this is your best performance by far & much more to unfold. Bobby Deol ji’s impactful performance silences us. Your terrific presence commands respect. Anil Kapoor ji was effortless & intense. Your experience speaks volumes sir. This young lady Triptii Dimri is breaking hearts. May you break more!”
“All the other artists & technicians showcased their finest best. Congratulations! And the director, the man Sandeep Reddy Vanga garu, Just mind blowing. You have exceeded all cinematic limitations. The intensity is unmatchable. You made us all proud once again. I can clearly see how your films are going to change the face of Indian cinema now and in the future! Animal has joined the classics of Indian cinema list,” Arjun added.
The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal hit theatres on 1 December and opened to mixed reviews with many criticising the film for its representation of masculinity and its misogynist messaging while appreciating the lead's performance. The film is performing well at the box office with its fans lauding it for its action sequences.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)