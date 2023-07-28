Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case: All the Accusations Levelled Against the Actor

(Trigger warning: Mentions, descriptions of sexual assault and physical abuse)

On Wednesday, 26 July, the jurors at Southwark Crown Court, London, cleared all the charges of sexual assault that were levelled against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey.

After more than 12 hours of deliberation, the jury acquitted Spacey of nine sexual offence charges (he originally faced seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault, and 2 of nonconsensual sexual activity) relating to four men that were alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2013.

Here's a rundown of the people who have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct over the years: