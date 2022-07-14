Actor Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault In UK Court

According to a BBC report, a trial is set to start from 6 June next year.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault that date back to March 2005, against a man who is now in his 40s. The third is alleged to have happened in London against a man who is now in his 30s, in August 2008.

Furthermore, the fourth sexual assault charge is alleged to have occurred in Gloucestershire, England in April 2013 against a man, who is also now in his 30s.

The Oscar winner has previously starred in films such as Seven, LA Confidential, American Beauty as well as the hit series House of Cards.