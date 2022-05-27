Actor Kevin Spacey Faces Four Sexual Assault Charges in UK

One complainant has alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him twice in London in March 2005, according to ABC News. Another has alleged that the actor assaulted him in 2008 and a third person has alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

Rosemary Ainslie who heads the special crimes division said, “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

In 2017, Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting the teenage son of a journalist. At least 10 other accusations followed, including those from a Star Trek actor and eight employees from Netflix’s House of Cards. Spacey denied the allegations. According to a report in Reuters, the police are also investigating up to 20 separate allegations of misconduct by Spacey during his time at London’s Old Vic theatre.