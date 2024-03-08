Akshay Kumar Reveals He Performed at 3 AM at Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Akshay Kumar was one of the Bollywood celebrities who attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The actor also put up an electrifying dance performance to 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha' at the event.

Akshay, who is known for his disciplined lifestyle, recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, revealed that one of the functions at the event went on till 3 am when he had to perform, which is far ahead of his bedtime. But he added that the Ambani family made everyone feel 'included' in the festivities.