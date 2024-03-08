Akshay Kumar Reveals He Performed at 3 AM at Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Akshay Kumar was one of the Bollywood celebrities who attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The actor also put up an electrifying dance performance to 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha' at the event.
Akshay, who is known for his disciplined lifestyle, recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, revealed that one of the functions at the event went on till 3 am when he had to perform, which is far ahead of his bedtime. But he added that the Ambani family made everyone feel 'included' in the festivities.
"It happened around 3 in the morning. It was grand, of course, but besides that, the Ambani family was so loving and caring, they left no stone unturned to make everyone feel included. Anant and Radhika were very gracious hosts; may Mahakaal bless the happy couple," Akshay told the publication.
Have a look at his performance here:
In addition to Akshay, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan also performed at the pre-wedding event.
Anant and Radhika's star-studded pre-wedding celebration kicked off on 1 March and ended on 3 March. The grand pre-wedding event had several global icons and Indian celebrities in attendance, including pop star Rihanna, Akon, and Bollywood actors like Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor, among others.
