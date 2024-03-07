'We're Like Family': Aamir Responds to Fan On Why He Performed at Ambani Bash

Responding to the fan, the Rang De Basanti actor said, "I danced at my daughter’s wedding too (laughs). I performed at Mukesh’s celebrations because he is a dear friend. Nita, Mukesh, I, and the kids, we are like family. I perform at their functions, and they at ours.”

During the session, Aamir also spoke about his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par and said, “It’s a level up from Taare Zameen Par. If that film made you cry, I hope this film makes you laugh and entertains you.”

Anant and Radhika's star-studded pre-wedding celebration kicked off on 1 March and ended on 3 March. The grand pre-wedding event had several global icons and Indian celebrities in attendance, including pop star Rihanna, Akon, and Bollywood actors like Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor, among others.

On the work front, Aamir recently produced Laapataa Ladies, which is directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. The film is currently running in cinemas.