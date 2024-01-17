ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Knew I Had Married a Superwoman:' Akshay Pens Note On Twinkle's Graduation Day

Twinkle graduated from University of London with a Masters in Fiction Writing.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Akshay Kumar got emotional and congratulated Twinkle Khanna after she graduated from the University of London with a Masters in Fiction Writing. Akshay took to Instagram on Tuesday, 16 January, to pen an emotional note for Twinkle, calling her a "superwoman."

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

"Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a super woman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love," Akshay wrote. He also posted a photo with Twinkle, wherein she is seen wearing her graduation cap and the black gown.

To which Twinkle responded, "I am lucky to have a partner who encourages me to leap but is always ready to pick me if I fall. And I do fall a lot don’t I ? 23 years tomorrow!"

Twinkle graduated from University of London with a Masters in Fiction Writing.

Twinkle also shared a clip from the graduation ceremony on Instagram and wrote, "And it’s here. Graduation day. My first day at Goldsmiths feels like it was both yesterday and years ago. A sunny day, a pretty sari, and having my family with me make this day even more perfect than I ever imagined.
There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways:)"

Also Read

'Long Live My Hulk': Akshay Kumar Shares a Goofy Video on Twinkle Khanna's B'day

alsoRead-img

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Twinkle Khanna   Akshay Kumar 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: