'Long Live My Hulk': Akshay Kumar Shares a Goofy Video on Twinkle Khanna's B'day

Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 50th birthday with her family.

'Long Live My Hulk': Akshay Kumar Shares a Goofy Video on Twinkle Khanna's B'day
Twinkle Khanna dived into her 50th birthday with her actor-husband Akshay Kumar on 29 December. Taking to social media, Akshay wished his wife with a goofy video and a heartwarming note.

The actor wrote, "Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina (heart emoji)."

Have a look at his post here:

Twinkle, on the other hand, shared an unseen video of herself and Akshay diving underwater.

Along with the video, Twinkle also penned a note that read, "On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and at my family. People may cite great philosophers, but I follow Dory from Finding Nemo, where, no matter what life brings, she says, ‘Just keep swimming.’ May the adventures never cease."

Have a look at her post here:

Twinkle and Akshay tied the knot in January 2001. The couple is parents to two children, a daughter named Nitara and a son named Aarav.

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Share Heartfelt Notes on Son Aarav’s 21st Birthday

Twinkle Khanna   Akshay Kumar 

