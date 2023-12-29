'Long Live My Hulk': Akshay Kumar Shares a Goofy Video on Twinkle Khanna's B'day

Twinkle, on the other hand, shared an unseen video of herself and Akshay diving underwater.

Along with the video, Twinkle also penned a note that read, "On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and at my family. People may cite great philosophers, but I follow Dory from Finding Nemo, where, no matter what life brings, she says, ‘Just keep swimming.’ May the adventures never cease."

Have a look at her post here: