Akshay Kumar Breaks Guinness World Record; Takes 184 Selfies With Fans In 3 Min

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Selfiee.'

Akshay Kumar recently took to his Instagram to share his recent achievement on Wednesday. The celebrated actor shared that he had broken the Guinness World Record for most selfies taken in three minutes. He wrote a post thanking his fans calling this achievement a 'tribute' to them.

The post read, "Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career."

He added, "With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes. Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever.Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday."

He shared a video in which he can be seen clicking photos with his fans quickly. And as per his post, taking 186 seflies in three minutes breaks the previous Guinness World Record for most selfies.

On the other end,  Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film. The Akshay Kaumr-starrer film is directed by Raj Mehta who has previously directed Jugjugg Jeeyo.

