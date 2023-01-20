Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi Pose for a Hialrious ‘Selfiee’ With Aishwarya Rai
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi twinned in black clothes for their hilarious 'Selfiee.'
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film, Selfiee. On Friday, 20 January, the two actors took to social media to share a hilarious selfie of themselves, twinning in all-black outifits and posing next to a huge poster of Aishwarya Rai from Bunty Aur Babli's popular dance number 'Kajra Re.'
Akshay's caption was equally hilarious. Tagging Aishwarya and Emraan in his post, the Prithviraj Samrat actor wrote, "When I and @therealemraan tried to match kaale kaale naina with kaale kaale clothes (black eyes with black clothes). #Selfiee @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."
Emraan shared the same picture with his fans on Twitter and wrote, "Chalo unke saath nahi to unke photo ke saath selfie hi sahi kyun, Akshay Kumar. (It's fine if we couldn't take a selfie with her; a selfie with her poster will suffice. Right, Akshay Kumar?)"
Earlier today (20 January), Akshay also announced the trailer release date of his upcoming film. Sharing a new poster from Selfiee, featuring himself and Emraan, the actor wrote, "Dono ka dil ek hi superstar ke liye dhadakta hai (Both of their hearts beat for the same superstar). Gear up for a unique story of a superstar and his superfan! #SelfieeTrailer coming out on 22nd January! #Selfiee releasing on 24th February only in cinemas."
Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The film will hit the silver screens on 24 February.
