Couple Breaks Guinness World Record With Longest Underwater Kiss
There are quite a few ways to spend Valentine's Day, but this one takes the cake!
A couple rang in Valentine's Day by setting the world record for the longest underwater kiss. The underwater kiss in an infinity pool lasted for 4 minutes and 6 seconds.
Divers and underwater filmmakers, Miles Cloutier and Beth Neale reside in South Africa with their daughter. At a hotel in the Maldives, the pair achieved the Guinness World Record.
According to a Guinness World Records (GWR) news release, the dedicated couple beat the previous record of 3 minutes 24 seconds, which was established on the Italian TV programme Lo Show dei Record, 13 years prior.
Before deciding to attempt to beat the record, the couple warmed up with several breath holds and practised two two-minute and three-minute underwater kisses.
Irrespective of being professionals, the couple acknowledged that the stunt was challenging for them.
They admitted that despite their extensive preparation since first coming up with the concept three years ago, the entire endeavour was far more difficult than they had imagined.
While speaking to GWR, four-times South African Freedive Champion Beth said, "Three days before the record I could just not hold my breath."
Miles added, "We couldn't even reach the existing record - we weren't even close."
Per GWR's report, Beth and Miles had to overcome the impulse to swim to the surface and take a deep breath as carbon dioxide accumulated inside their bodies. But they resisted their general instinct and turned to one another for encouragement as they attempted to break a historic record.
