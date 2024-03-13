'We Were Shocked': Aishwarya Rajinikanth On Losing 21 Days of Lal Salaam Footage

Aishwarya Rajinikanth has spoken about a disaster that took place while filming her latest release Lal Salaam. The sports drama, featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles and Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, did not perform as well at the box office.
Now, in an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Aishwarya spoke about how the team lost 21 days of footage and how they had to re-edit a few portions.
“It is true that we lost a lot of footage. We were shocked that something like this could even happen. It was about 21 days of footage. I should say it happened because of irresponsibility, which was unfortunate. We had shot a cricket match, and it was a ten-camera set-up. We wanted to shoot it like it was a real cricket match. We missed the footage of all the twenty cameras. We didn’t know what to do."Aishwarya Rajinikanth
She also explained why the team decided against re-shooting and instead went with the surviving footage. “The problem was everyone including Vishnu, Senthil, and Appa also changed their get-up. So, we couldn’t re-shoot it. In the end, we re-edited the film with whatever was left. It was challenging. Though Vishnu and Appa were cooperative and ready to do it again, we couldn’t shoot all of it again. It was a huge compromise,” Aishwarya told the publication.
