'We Were Shocked': Aishwarya Rajinikanth On Losing 21 Days of Lal Salaam Footage

Aishwarya Rajinikanth has spoken about a disaster that took place while filming her latest release Lal Salaam. The sports drama, featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles and Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, did not perform as well at the box office.

Now, in an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Aishwarya spoke about how the team lost 21 days of footage and how they had to re-edit a few portions.