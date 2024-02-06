'Lal Salaam' Trailer: Rajinikanth Stands for Communal Harmony In Sports Drama

The makers of Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam unveiled the film's much-awaited trailer on 5 February. The film, also starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, marks Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya's directorial comeback on the big screen after 8 years.
The trailer gives us a glimpse of the sports drama that seems to delve into sensitive subjects like communal riots and the Hindu-Muslim divide. It goes on to portray the struggles of a troubled cricketer.
Have a look at it here:
Rajinikanth plays Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam, who is trying to maintain communal peace in society. Vishnu, on the other hand, plays a young Muslim cricketer who is affected by communal disharmony. Despite being a talented player, he never seems to get a fair chance.
In addition to the leads, the film also stars Jeevitha Rajashekar, Nirosha plays, Vikranth, Senthil, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai in pivotal roles. As per reports, ex-cricketer Kapil Dev has been roped in for the sports drama.
Lal Salaam will hit the big screens on 9 February.
