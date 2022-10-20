ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Vaishali Takkar's Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in Abetment to Suicide Case

Takkar's neighbour and former boyfriend, Rahul Navlani was mentioned in her alleged suicide note.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Vaishali Takkar's Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in Abetment to Suicide Case
i

Actor Vaishali Takkar's neighbour and former boyfriend, Rahul Navlani was arrested by the Indore police on Wednesday, 19 October, three days after her death, as per a report by NDTV. The Sasural Simar Ka actor was found dead at her home in Indore's Sai Bagh Colony on Sunday morning.

The police had recovered an alleged suicide note from the 29-year-old actor's residence, which mentioned that she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police had registered an abetment to suicide case against Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani under the Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide). Rahul has been arrested by the police and is currently under interrogation. However, his wife Disha is still on the run.

Indore Police Commissioner, Harinarayan Chari Mishra told NDTV in a statement, "The accused was a neighbour so he knew about the ongoings and managed to escape... Teams were sent to different states, we even announced a reward. Lookout circular was issued. He is being questioned."

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaishali, who hails from Ujjain, moved to Mumbai in 2013 after she was offered to act in various daily soaps. Besides Sasural Simar Ka, she has also been a pivotal part of popular tv shows like Manmohini 2, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Super Sisters, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Also Read

Police Register Abetment to Suicide Case Against Vaishali Takkar's Neighbours

Police Register Abetment to Suicide Case Against Vaishali Takkar's Neighbours

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×