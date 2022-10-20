Actor Vaishali Takkar's Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in Abetment to Suicide Case

Actor Vaishali Takkar's neighbour and former boyfriend, Rahul Navlani was arrested by the Indore police on Wednesday, 19 October, three days after her death, as per a report by NDTV. The Sasural Simar Ka actor was found dead at her home in Indore's Sai Bagh Colony on Sunday morning.

The police had recovered an alleged suicide note from the 29-year-old actor's residence, which mentioned that she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.