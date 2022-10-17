ADVERTISEMENT

Police Register Abetment to Suicide Case Against Vaishali Takkar's Neighbour

The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor was found dead at her home in Indore on Sunday morning, 16 October.

The Indore Police have registered an abetment to suicide case against Sasural Simar Ka actor Vaishali Takkar's neighbour, as per a report by ETV Bharat. The actor was found dead at her residence in Indore's Sai Bagh Colony on Sunday morning, 16 October.

As per reports, the police recovered a suicide note from the actor's residence, which mentioned that the actor was being harassed by her former boyfriend Rahul, who was also her neighbour.

According to ETV Bharat, the cops have arrested Rahul and his wife for questioning. They have also sent Vaishali's mobile phone and her suicide note for further investigation to ascertain its authenticity.

In continuation to the report, the investigation revealed that Vaishali was engaged to Kenyan businessman, Abhinandan Singh, in Calfornia, earlier this year in April. The couple was ready to tie the knot on 20 October. However, Abhinandan called off the engagement after he learned about Vaishali's former boyfriend, Rahul.

In April, the actor had also shared the news of her engagement with her fans on social media, by posting a video of her Roka ceremony on Instagram. A month later, Vaishali announced that the marriage was called off.

Vaishali, who hails from Ujjain, moved to Mumbai in 2013 after she was offered to act in various daily soaps. Besides Sasural Simar Ka, she has also been a pivotal part of popular tv shows like Manmohini 2, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Super Sisters, Rakshabandhan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

