‘Need Time to Process It’: Sonali Bendre on Mahima Chaudhry’s Cancer Diagnosis

Pardes actor Mahima Chaudhary was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. The actor opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a video with veteran actor Anupam Kher, which was shared on his Instagram on 9 June. Mahima discovered that she had a breast cancer during her annual sonography and informed Anupam Kher about the same when he approached her for his forthcoming film, The Signature.

Upon hearing the sad news, actor Sonali Bendre, who is also a cancer survivor, opened up to News 18 on Mahima's illness and said, "I need time to process it off the camera before I can comment on it."