‘Need Time to Process It’: Sonali Bendre on Mahima Chaudhry’s Cancer Diagnosis
Sonali Bendre had also opened up about her battle with cancer in 2018.
Pardes actor Mahima Chaudhary was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. The actor opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a video with veteran actor Anupam Kher, which was shared on his Instagram on 9 June. Mahima discovered that she had a breast cancer during her annual sonography and informed Anupam Kher about the same when he approached her for his forthcoming film, The Signature.
Upon hearing the sad news, actor Sonali Bendre, who is also a cancer survivor, opened up to News 18 on Mahima's illness and said, "I need time to process it off the camera before I can comment on it."
Talking about her battle with cancer, Sonali told News 18, "Going through an illness gives you a lot of clarity, when you say, 'I want to survive this’ or ‘When I come out what am I going to do?’ The only thing you can think is going in front of the camera and that’s when I realised that I would really not want to do nothing else but this."
The Duplicate actor also said that she has not had the time to process it all yet, but she would love to reach out to Mahima and do what's needed to be done. "It’s not something I want to say in front of the camera because I just heard about this from another journalist" she further told News 18.
Sonali revealed about her cancer diagnosis on social media to her fans, earlier in 2018. The actor received successful treatment from a New York City hospital.
Besides, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor has recently made her first comeback on screen since her cancer diagnosis. She can now be seen in a ZEE5 show, 'The Broken News' which is available for streaming on the OTT platform since 10 June.
